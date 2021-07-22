Marshall animals looking for their new “furever” homes got a big help on Wednesday from Kris Rotonda, creator of Jordan’s Way organization, as he makes his trek across 50 of the nation’s states, raising funds for animal shelters.
About 30 minutes prior to the end of the fundraiser event Wednesday evening, the Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) and Jordan’s Way had raised more than $10,000 their $15,000 goal for Marshall Animal Shelter animals.
Rotonda kept up an energetic live Facebook video feed throughout the evening as FOMA volunteers, Marshall Animal Shelter staff, city of Marshall firefighters and police and community members joined in to take pies to the face, have buckets of slime dumped on them or buckets of ice water and one even got his chest waxed.
If the groups reached their $15,000 goal, other volunteers were going to shave their heads, get sprayed with firefighter hoses and have their hair dyed blue or purple.
The fundraiser will continue online for the next five days as FOMA and the Marshall Animal Shelter attempt to raise the needed funds to transport animals to rescue groups in New York and Kansas, who then find the pets their new “furever” homes.
As the live event continued Wednesday, followers online were making donations to reach milestones to have volunteers’ take pies to the face or get slimed. Some community members and business owners were stopping by the shelter in person to pet an animal and make a donation.
FOMA Vice President Amy Owen said Wednesday the money raised from the Jordan’s Way fundraiser will go to cover costs with transporting the animals from Marshall Animal Shelter to the Kansas rescue organization.
“These funds will cover those transport costs and the vaccinations for the animals once they arrive there,” Owen said. “The next transport of animals from Marshall Animal Shelter is set for August.”
Also on hand Wednesday was Alera Waite, 14, of Marshall who has been hosting her own fundraiser for the past several months to collect money for the new Marshall Animal Adoption Center’s medical room. Waite has a Go Fund Me drive with a $60,000 goal to provide the needed medical equipment to treat the animals at the new shelter.
To donate the FOMA and Jordan’s Way fundraiser in the next five days to help them reach their $15,000 goal, visit www.facebook.com/ donate/4003344449712806/ 4399855100034078/
To help Waite reach her $60,000 goal for the new shelter’s medical room, visit https://gofund.me/058c71c6