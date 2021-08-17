The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a project to replace the 81-year-old LA 1 bridge over Caddo Lake near Mooringsport in north Caddo Parish.
The $18.2 million project involves clearing and grubbing, utility relocation, asphalt concrete pavement, construction of a new bridge, and removal of the old structure.
Preliminary work will begin in late Aug. 2021 with clearing and grubbing (removal of trees and other growth) to allow for utility relocation. There are 300 days allotted in the contract for AEP SWEPCO to remove their utilities that are currently in the project limits.
Construction on the new bridge project itself cannot begin until these electrical utilities have been relocated.
Once utility relocation is complete, work will begin on the construction of the new structure, which will be built adjacent to the existing bridge on a slightly adjusted alignment. The old bridge will then be removed.
To reduce the inconvenience to the traveling public, the existing LA 1 bridge will be kept open to at least one direction of travel for as much of the project as possible. However, there will be times during construction that will require a full closure of the bridge.
Project updates and other notifications will be sent via MyDOTD as the project progresses.
The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Summer 2024, with progress dependent on weather conditions.
The current LA 1 bridge — built in 1940 — services approximately 4,800 vehicles per day, and serves as a connector between the towns of Mooringsport and Oil City, as well as points north and south.
The bridge is currently inspected every six months, and will continue on that schedule for the duration of the project to ensure the structure remains safe for travel.
The existing bridge is load posted, so this important replacement project will ensure that all types of vehicles are able to cross the new structure for many more years.
Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.