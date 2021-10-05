The Historical Landmark Preservation Board of Harrison County approved five new certificates of appropriateness (COA) for planned renovations to buildings within the historic downtown district in Marshall last week.
The certificates were presented by the city’s Main Street Manager and Historic Preservation Officer Veronique Ramirez, who said that the five approved were all owned by community member Marcial Avelar.
“We thank Mr. Avelar for his investment and interest in improving our downtown,” City Manager Mark Rohr said.
One additional application for a COA was presented and approved by the HLPB earlier this year, though construction on that project has been put on hold.
“COAs are the starting point for making modifications to a building in the city’s designated design district,” said HLPB Vice President Jay Carriker, “The HLBP works with property owners to ensure that any changes to the façade of a building is historically appropriate to the architectural styles that have influenced a building over its history and the historic character of downtown.”
This is the continuation of the ongoing downtown redevelopment project and a portion of the city’s façade grant program, created by the city to assist in the revitalization of the look of downtown Marshall.
“The primary focus of the improvements is to benefit the citizens of Marshall, but the full potential of our efforts it to create a unique historic feel and, eclectic business offerings, that bring many more visitors to town,” Rohr said.
Ramirez said that the requirement to have a COA is a part of the creation by the city of an official cultural district, which includes the creation of design standards to preserve a number of Marshall’s original historic buildings.
“With our new design standards, anyone who is located within the designated district limits has to receive a COA before any work can be done,” Ramirez said.
She explained that this is to help the community keep the historic look of the downtown area and create a cohesive look throughout Marshall and attract visitors and new businesses.
“Restoring a building exactly as it was originally is not always possible due to new code requirements, budgetary concerns or potentially damaging alterations which themselves have architectural and historic value — we help navigate those concerns,” Carriker said.
Ramirez stated that the goal is not to replicate the exact version of the original historical building, which is often impossible, but rather to stick to the original design as much as possible while offering updated improvements and changes that fit within the standards.
“The hidden benefit of the façade enhancements is that the increased property taxes generated by the improvements will be captured by the TIRZ (tax increment finance zone) to be reinvested into future public improvements,” Rohr said.
With approval of the certificates, Rohr, Ramirez and the Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell all got together to consider, and eventually approved, two applications for the city’s Façade Grant Program for the approved properties.
“Resources are available through the state to help property owners plan designs free of charge and they can access them by contacting the city’s Historic Preservation Officer. Once the board and property owner have reached an agreement, a COA is issued outlining the scope of work, this clears the path for applying for permits and city issued grants,” Carriker said.
Ramirez said that the program offers relief for property owners in the form of financial assistance to planned façade improvements within the district, with a maximum amount of 50 percent of the project cost, or $5,000 per application.
“I would encourage any property owner who is considering applying for the façade grant program, to start the process of the COA now, rather than wait, because there is a finite amount of money available this year,” she said.
Rohr said that the city has budgeted $50,000 for this year and the next year for the façade grant program.
“We have a lot of interest, a lot of businesses I have talked to that are very excited about getting a COA, and even businesses outside of the official district who wanted to receive one anyway,” Ramirez said.
Both Rohr and Ramirez ascribed the growing interest in the COA and façade program to the continued efforts by the city to improve the look of downtown Marshall through the streetscaping program.
The program has already completed a section of N Washington Street, with plans solidified to focus the next stage of the project on East Houston Street.
“Downtown Revitalization projects are very visual,” Rohr said, “It is one thing for me to use words to describe what the potential is and is something completely different to see the improvements themselves. It is only when the building improvements blend with the streetscaping that the full potential of downtown is realized.”
Business owners and community members interested in learning more about the programs available, or who are interested in starting the COA process can contact Ramirez through the Main Street office in the Weisman Building at 211 N. Washington Ave.