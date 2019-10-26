FROM STAFF REPORTS
The streets of East Texas’ historic bayou town will be swarming with little ghosts, goblins, princesses, witches and even pumpkin carriages today as children are invited to the city’s downtown stores for trick or treat.
The shops and stores of downtown Jefferson have partnered today to provide a fun and safe trick or treating experience for area children from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Jefferson.
More than 30 stores and businesses have joined together to provide free candy to trick or treaters and those looking for an experience beyond receiving free sweet treats can opt to take a ride in the Lone Star Carriage Company’s horse drawn pumpkin carriage.
Guests can also hop on a train ride at the Historic Jefferson Railway, shop local businesses, take a ghost walk tour with Jodi Breckenridge at the Historic Downtown Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour, watch a dance from the Shady Lady Dancing Witches who are raising money for the Texas Lions Club children’s camp, or watch “Hocus Pocus” on an outdoor big screen located in the courtyard at Made in the Shade.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/428118601148934/