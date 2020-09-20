Nearly 50 registered to vote, on Saturday, as the Marshall NAACP Branch No. 6185 held a drive-thru registration and Family Fun Day to gear up for the Nov. 3 Election.
“A lot of people have registered,” local chapter president Zephaniah Timmins said Saturday. “We even had some people to join this organization today.”
“We’re just blessed,” he said. “We had a good day. We have taken action.”
The event was co-hosted by the Nu-Town Revitalization Group, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Unified Trail Riders and the Harrison County Democratic Party.
Timmins said they had the pleasure of having the local Democratic Party chair, Maxine Golightly, present as well as Hank Gilbert, who is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congressional District 1 seat against Republican incumbent, Louie Gohmert.
“We just want to thank all the people that helped today,” said Timmins. “We just came together as one unified group to show the people it’s very important to register to vote, but it’s more important to go and vote … because how can we voice our opinion except at the polls.”
Gilbert, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congressional District 1, said he was happy to be a part of the voter registration drive, as his campaign has been helping coordinate similar efforts throughout the district.
“I came here to support the NAACP voter registration drive. Right now, my campaign helped coordinate voter registration drives all throughout the district, because we only have through October 5 to get people registered,” said Gilbert. “And through our own internal data we established that there’s roughly about 30,000 African Americans in CD1 who are unregistered and close to 20,000 eligible Latinos who are unregistered.”
Gilbert said he, too, wants people to know that their vote does matter. Getting people registered to vote is a priority to local resident, Brittany Irving, as well.
It’s so important to her that she spent her birthday at Saturday’s event, helping people register.
“I just want to encourage people to get out and vote like their lives depend on it, because a lot of our lives depend on it,” said Irving. “If I can sacrifice my personal day, the least they can do is get out and vote.”
Golightly, local Democratic Party chair, shared how pleased she was with Saturday’s turnout.
“It was a success,” said Golightly. “That’s wonderful.”
In addition to registering residents to vote, attendees enjoyed the day with activities and games, including kickball, baseball, hula hoop, face paintings and more.
“Our mission today was simply just to support the NAACP and the voter registration drive and to just do what we do — embrace the community and try to encourage them to come out and get registered to vote and just stress the importance of it,” said Tasha Williams with the Nu-Town Revitalization Group. “Of course we always offer the extra — bring your kids; let them play. We’re going to play with them. We’re going to feed you.
“(The purpose is) just to bring back that village,” Williams said of the Family Fun Day aspect. “That’s what’s missing. We lost the village; so, our aim is to bring the village back.”
Top of the Line BBQ barbecued for the occasion. The organizers delivered about 50 plates, Williams said.
“It was just a really good day,” said Williams. “The first 10 people that showed up to register to vote, we gave them door prizes. It was really great. It was really nice to hear what Mr. Gilbert had to say.”