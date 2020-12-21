Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident near Hallsville that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Valerie Helena Graves, of Bossier City, Louisiana, Friday.
"On December 18, at 1:03 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US (Highway) 80, approximately 0.5 miles west of the city of Hallsville in Harrison County," DPS Sgt. Jean Dark indicated.
"The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Dodge Neon, Valerie Helena Graves, 20, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was traveling, for an unknown reason, east on the wrong side of the road and struck a 2018 GMC Sierra that was traveling in the westbound lane.
Dark said Graves was pronounced at the scene by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Smith and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The driver of the GMC was identified as Brice Leighton Cooper, 18, of Longview. Cooper was transported to Christus Good Shepherd-Longview in stable condition.
"The crash remains under investigation," said Dark.