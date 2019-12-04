The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved a resolution, supporting Texas Department of Public Safety’s plans to construct a Commercial Motor Vehicle inspection facility on Interstate Highway 20, near Waskom.
“If this facility is built in Harrison County, it will be the most advanced CMV inspection facility on the IH-20 corridor between the Louisiana state line and the DFW Metroplex,” DPS officials told the News Messenger in an emailed statement.
The proposed facility, which would conduct roadside checks for heavy truck traffic, will also be the first of its kind in Harrison County. The nearest weigh station is the Greenwood Station in Louisiana, on I-20, east bound.
DPS is exploring the possibility of working with both Harrison County and TxDOT on the project near Waskom, officials said.
“They’re looking for pieces of land on the north side of the interstate to locate this, towards Waskom,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims previously noted.
And although the details regarding the size, design and exact location of the CMV inspection station are still in the works, DPS officials said the long-term goal is for this facility to be large enough to equip it with CMV screening technologies to assist with monitoring CMV weight and safety.
“The goal is for DPS to operate the facility full-time and staff it with both (commercial vehicle enforcement) troopers and CMV inspectors,” DPS officials said.