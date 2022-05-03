The Retired Teachers Association of Harrison County had its monthly meeting, April 19, at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The meeting began at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker was Dr. Michelle Ray, M.D., of Christus Health, in Marshall.
Growing up in Marshall, Dr. Ray began her medical training at East Texas Baptist University (ETBU) with a degree in biology. She continued her medical training by earning her medical degree and completing an internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Long School of Medicine in San Antonio.
The wealth of information presented included heart disease and women. Heart disease is the number one killer of American women. Some heart disease symptoms and risk factors are different for women than men. Some risk factors, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome and depression happen more often in women. Women also have unique risk factors for heart disease, such as menopause. Some heart disease risk factors, such as diabetes and smoking, are even more dangerous for women. Women do worse after heart attacks compared to men, and women are less likely to join and complete a cardiac rehab program.
Other helpful information shared included how one can control many of the risk factors for heart disease by: not smoking, eating healthy, getting physical activity, limiting alcohol, and reducing stress.
The association thanked Dr. Ray for such enlightening information.
“Your message will be read by many people,” the association stated, addressing Dr. Ray.
The Retired Teachers Association of Harrison County urges the public to share the information with family, friends and neighbors.
The group’s next meeting will be May 17. Claudia Lowery will be the presenter.