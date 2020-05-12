East Texas Food Bank and Mission Marshall are working together to bring an emergency free food distribution to people in Marshall who need it today.
The free food distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the parking lot of Marshall Convention Center. Each guest will receive one food box and fresh produce.
“What happened was we were contacted by the city after a number of community members called city officials to say that they had already recieved their monthly order from Mission Marshall and were wondering where they could get more food,” said Mission Marshall Director Misty Scott. “We then reached out to East Texas Food Bank to see if they could set up the emergency food distribution here in Marshall and they were immediately on board.”
East Texas Food Bank representative Lauren Barnes said that the new Emergency Food Distribution program has been a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is a way for ETFB to help families who are facing great financial need during this time.
“We have a lot of families locally that are experiencing extra need during this difficult time, and everyone is experiencing shortages,” Scott said.
Barnes said that the boxes contain shelf-stable groceries such as dried beans, rice, pasta and canned meat, fruits and vegetables and that each box will provide items for 16 meals.
Scott said there is no paperwork or qualification process to go through in order to get the food on Tuesday.
“To receive a free box, community members just need to provide a verbal declaration of their name, address and income. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed,” Barnes said.
She said that families will need to enter from the entrance on Bell St., coming from Garrett Rd. The distribution is drive-thru only and walkups will not be accepted.
“I really want to emphasize that this is supposed to be extra help,” Scott said. “This does not count towards our families usual monthly orders from Mission Marshall.”
She said that due to a large number of volunteers working at the emergency distribution site Mission Marshall will be closed Tuesday.
Mission Marshall is in need of a few items if community members would like to donate to the organization.
“We are in need of cereal, cornbread mix, baking mix and peanut butter right now,” Scott said. “Those items are hard to come by at the stores right now and the food bank doesn’t have them so if community members would like to drop them by, we would be grateful.”
Scott added that food drop offs can be done at any time during their usual hours, or set up for another time by calling Mission Marshall.
To see Mission Marshall’s operating days and times, as well as times for drop off of donations, visit the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/missionmarshalltexas/
The distribution will also be supported by Texas Army National Guardsmen. Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.