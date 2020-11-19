Those in need of food assistance may want to participate in an extra drive-thru food pantry pick up today.
The drive-thru food pantry pick up is hosted by Genesis PrimeCare and partnered with UnitedHealthcare and Mission Marshall. It’s open to the public and is located at Genesis PrimeCare Marshall Pediatrics parking lot at 618 S. Grove St. in Marshall.
The distribution will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday or until food runs out.
A date of birth and an estimate of household income will be requested.
Those participating are requested to keep their windows rolled down, be prepared to open their trunk and stay in their vehicle unless they are opening their trunk.
This is an extra food distribution event so those who have already been to Mission Marshall in November can still receive food at the event.