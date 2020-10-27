What do residents do with unused, unwanted prescription drugs, especially opiates? Over the weekend, they were able to give them to safe hands with the Marshall Police Department for destruction with a drug takeback event.
Members of the Marshall Police Department were at CVS Pharmacy on Saturday, Oct. 24 to host an annual drug take back event in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The national event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“We had a good turn out,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “We collected three boxes of prescription drugs and had a chance to provide information about the dangers of prescription drugs like opioids being made accessible, which could result in these drugs making their way onto our streets and Into the hands of our children.”
For those needing to get rid of prescriptions, MPD offers a drop box in their lobby 24/7, no questions asked.
In 2019, National drug take back day boasted a total of 882,919 pounds of drugs collected, 72,329 pounds in Texas. In 2019, there were 363 collection sites in Texas.