About five ounces of marijuana, a revolver and $4,900 in cash were seized Friday after the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of South Street, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said.
Three people have been charged in connection, the sheriff’s office said:
Jessie James Washington, (95), of Marshall and Brian O’Keith Tucker, (83) of Marshall have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana measuring greater than four ounces. Tydre Roberts (96-2), of Marshall was charged with possession of marijuana measuring greater than two ounces in a drug free zone.
The sheriff’s office said the task force, in conjunction with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office ERT and Marshall Police ERT, executed a narcotics search warrant, around 11:30 a.m. Friday on South Street.
“Upon execution of the warrant, Jesse James Washington III, Brian O’Keith Tucker and Tydre Roberts were located inside the residence,” the sheriff’s office said. “A search of the residence yielded the following contraband: Approximately 5 Ounces of Marijuana, Smith and Wesson .38 Special Revolver, $4,900 Dollars in US Currency.
“Sheriff Fletcher, Chief Carruth and D.A. McCain were all pleased with the outcome of this operation,” the sheriff’s office said.