Nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine and three pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine, cash and guns, were found Friday after a search warrant was executed at two houses in Marshall, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release.
Agencies involved in executing the warrant were Marshall Police Department's Emergency Response Team, the Joint Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team
Search teams executed a warrant at 812 Navajo Trail and 506 University.
"During the search, investigators located approximately 464 grams of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of cocaine, United States Currency, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items, and two firearms," MPD said.
Those arrested included:
Avis Delynn Jones, 38, of Marshall was charged with possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds in a drug free zone, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring greater than or equal to 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Damarcus McCowan, 21, of Marshall was charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tyberious Gonsoulin, 22, of Marshall was charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces and no liability insurance.
Dekendrick Bender, 22, of Maglonia, Arkansas was charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces.
“I am pleased to see the great teamwork between the Marshall Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, taking dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets of Marshall, working together to make our community safer," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.