Ever wonder what the difference is between measuring dry and liquid ingredient, and which measuring cup to use?
Both liquid and dry measures hold the same volume, yet they are used differently. Knowing the difference and using the right measure can keep the flavor, along with the amount of calories and nutrients in a recipe, balanced. Measurements are labeled on each measuring utensil.
Dry Measuring Cups?
Use a dry measure for powders, such as flour, sugar, and cocoa.
Fill the measuring cup lightly with dry ingredients until the cup is heaping full. Take the straight edge of a knife or spatula and slide it across the cup for a level measure.
To measure solid fat or brown sugar, press or pack firmly into the dry measuring cup. Level off with the straight edge of a knife.
Liquid Measuring Cups?
Use a liquid measure for liquids, such as water, milk, or oil.
The measuring cup for liquids has a lip for pouring. There is a rim or extra space above the last measuring mark so you can pick up the cup and not spill the liquid.
To measure liquid, always place the measuring cup on a flat surface and read the measurement at eye level. Fill the cup to the line needed. Look at the measuring cup with your eye even with the line. There will be a curve-the bottom of the curve is the correct measuring for liquid.
Measuring Spoons?
Dry ingredients: Use measuring spoons for salt, baking powder, or baking soda. Fill spoon, then level with the straight edge of a spatula or knife.
“Rounded” or “heaping” tablespoon or teaspoon of dry ingredients: This is generally enough for a round mound or heap in addition to what fills the spoon.
Liquid ingredients: Measuring liquid, such as flavorings or vinegars, by filling the spoon full.
Contact the Harrison County Extension Office, 903.935.8414 for more information on this topic.