JEFFERSON — The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will arrive in Jefferson again Thursday, April 1, to administer the second round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents who received their first shot March 4.
Vaccinations will be given again at the Jefferson Visitor and Convention Center; located at 305 E. Austin St., in Jefferson.
“The appointment time for each person will be the same time you had on March 4th when you received the first shot,” the Marion County Judge’s office advised.
“The people that were at that clinic were given a date and time for the second round. If they were to be there at 11:30 the first time, they’re supposed to be there at 11:30 the second time,” County Judge Leward LaFleur explained.
He said the DSHS set it that way to make the appointment process smooth. For additional information, call the county judge’s office at 903-665-3261.
The first round of shots, administered March 4, was open to those who met the criteria for phases 1a and 1b classifications, per DSHS guidelines; and were available on a first call, first served basis.
Of the 400 doses that were administered, about 200 were already reserved through a waiting list the county started, following the first administration of vaccines through the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, which was created to increase COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas. During that time, the county was allotted 100 doses.
The upcoming vaccination isn’t administered through the pilot program this time, but LaFleur expressed before that they’ve been grateful for all partnerships created to make sure the county has access to the vaccine.