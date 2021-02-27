JEFFERSON — The Texas Department of State Health Services will administer about 400 doses of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to Marion County residents Thursday, March 4.
Registration, which was announced this past Friday, will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, and will be by telephone only. Registration is open to those who meet the criteria for phases 1a and 1b classifications, per DSHS guidelines; and will be on a first call, first served basis.
Of the 400 doses, about 200 are already reserved through a waiting list the county started, following the first administration of vaccines through the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, which was created to increase COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas. During that time, the county was allotted 100 doses.
The upcoming vaccination isn’t administered through the pilot program this time, but County Judge Leward LaFleur said they’ve been grateful for all partnerships created to make sure the county has access to the vaccine.
“We are very pleased with the partnership between Marion County, City of Jefferson, TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management), and last but not least Texas National Guard,” Judge LaFleur said. “We learned a lot during our pilot program and hope it will help in the future.
“We are looking forward with the new partnership between DSHS who is coming to administer more vaccines (this) week,” he added. “This is a separate program with a different agency; but I’ve said it to anyone who will listen, ‘I don’t care about how you get vaccines to Marion County or what we need to do, just get us vaccines and we will figure out the rest.’”
LaFleur said the county is working on establishing a call center for registration through a partnership with ETEX telephone coop, who is the telephone and internet provider for Marion County offices.
“We are trying to get a call center in play to answer as many calls as possible without people having to hear a busy signal all day,” he said. “We are also getting volunteers to help answer those calls.”
Judge LaFleur said they were still working out the logistics over the weekend, but hoped to have the call center in place soon.
“They gave us under a week to get it all done but we are up for the challenge and we will get it done,” he said.
“Ideally, we would like ten to fourteen business days to get everything set up and get people notified but we won’t ever turn down vaccines just because of timing,” said LaFleur.
Per guidelines from the Department of State Health Services, those who are eligible for the vaccine are:
- Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities
- Phase 1B: People ages 65 and older or people ages 16 and older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID 19 illness, including but not limited to: cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; organ transplantation; obesity; pregnancy; Sickle cell disease; and Type 2 diabetes.
HARRISON COUNTY CLINIC
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims praised Marshall-Harrison County Health District Executive Director Jennifer Hancock last week on a job well done, on Friday, in conducting the Feb. 26 COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinic for recipients who received the first dose late January.
“The Health District had 500 second doses to give from a month ago,” Judge Sims said.
Additionally, the Health District received an extra 400 doses to administer for first shots, he said.
Thus, “what she did over two days, (last) Wednesday and Thursday, she gave out 100 each at her office, and (Friday) she gave out 700,” he said of the total combined, which included first and second dose recipients.
The county judge commended Hancock on coordinating such arduous operation so seamlessly.
“To me, that’s not her regular job,” said Sims. “Her regular job is giving out vaccinations for measles, mumps (and other commonly known illnesses).
“For her to give out that many doses, almost 1,000 doses this week, and at that pace, it’s just amazing to me,” he said, praising how smooth the operation went. “It was just an easy process.”