Because hand hygiene is a crucial part of the country’s response to the global emergence of COVID-19, Ducks Unlimited is making sure first responders in Marshall and Harrison County are well equipped by donating approximately 38,000 bottles of sanitizer to be distributed amongst local agencies.
“I think it’s real good; and not only is it going to help our department, it’s also going to be able to help the entire county — the county, the city,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Wednesday as his department received its donation of sanitizer.
“People don’t realize we have to work together when it comes to this national crisis,” said Cooper. “It cracks all the way down to our state, to our counties, our cities, and so we all have to work together.
“Some of these businesses and companies that have come together to help us in that, it just shows we’re all one family and trying to get through this,” the fire chief said. “So we’re very, very appreciative of the whole donation.”
Vernon Burks, assistant fire chief at West Harrison Fire Department organized the donation between Ducks Unlimited and local first responder agencies. Burks suggested the idea after two members of his fire department returned home from a Ducks Unlimited banquet, at Texas Motor Speedway, that offered hand sanitizer as a gift.
“I was visiting with one of the guys at the station, and I said man it would be nice if we could get some more of this stuff and give it out to the fire departments in Harrison County; so he called his contact at Ducks Unlimited,” said Burks. “He said we can have every bit of it.”
Burks noted how pleasantly surprised they were to receive more than just a few pallets.
I said, ‘Whoa, this is getting over more than what we thought,’” he chuckled.
Not only did Ducks Unlimited exceed their expectations, but the company also made the donations available for pickup in Longview.
“We started working on trying to get either some U-Haul trucks or whatever to get it back to northeast Texas,” said Burks. “It looked like it wasn’t going to happen.
However, “Ducks Unlimited had to pay the trucking company to deliver it back to where they had it stored at anyway, so they just said take it to Longview,” Burks explained. Thus, “they donated the hand sanitizer and they also donated the delivery to Longview. So we have it now.”
“Their only stipulation was that we give it out to first responders,” Burks continued. “So our goal is to cover all the first responders in Harrison and Gregg Counties first, all the PDs, school PDS, sheriff’s department, all the fire departments in the county and then after that we’ll look and see what we got left; and then we’ll start branching out to give some more.”
“Our goal is to make sure that all patrol cars and all fire trucks have hand sanitizer on board so that if they can’t get back and use soap and water and wash their hands, at least they can get some hand sanitizer,” he added.
Of the approximately 38,000 bottles of hand sanitizer provided, about 1,400 were issued to Marshall Fire Department, Marshall PD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
“I’ve got 30 cases for MFD, 30 for MPD and 30 for Harrison County,” Burks said.
Burks said they’ll issue out more sanitizer to other departments throughout the county soon.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch said she appreciates Duck Unlimited’s generosity.
“I think it’s wonderful,” she said of the donation.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth echoed her sentiments.
“We certainly thank Ducks Unlimited and all the fire services here,” Chief Carruth said as he accepted his department’s donations Wednesday.
“The sanitizer is certainly going to help us to help protect the officers in our community,” said Carruth. “You know, (these) times it’s difficult to buy. This will allow us to stock some up.
“Hopefully we don’t need it, as far as a pandemic or something coming back; however, it’s proven to be something that’s a must have,” the police chief said. “Because when some people were stationed at home, the officers and firefighters were still going out and going to people’s homes. It didn’t really change anything as far as them still responding to 9-1-1 calls and interacting with the public.
“So it allows us to help protect our officers, protect their families; and I believe also with that, will protect the community as well,” he said.