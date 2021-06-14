Earl’s Professional Dry Cleaner has been serving the Marshall community for about 45 years, with three generations of the same family working in the locally owned shop.
Current owners and operators Teresa and Rick Redding took over the business from Teresa’s father around 2000, though this was not the first time she called the business her home.
“We grew up here, I was working here since I was 13 years old so I knew how to operate it,” she said.
Teresa and her brother grew up in the shop when her father Earl purchased it over 40 years ago. She said that ever since the day he bought the shop, she started working there with him, helping and learning the trade first hand.
The shop even moved locations around 1980, with her father dropping the franchise and venturing out with his own small business to where the business is now located at 1301 E. Grand Ave.
When Teresa’s father got sick around 2000, and eventually passed away, Teresa and her husband Rick moved back to Marshall to operate the family business.
Teresa is also involved with the care and training of exotic cats, something she graduated from college to study, and continued to do even after taking over the family business.
“Working with cats is my passion, but it’s hard to do and pay the bills, especially in this area,” she said.
So she took over the shop, and continued the tradition of the family run business with her two sons, who helped her operate the location just as she did her father.
“We had such a good time here when the boys were growing up, I can still remember plopping them down in those big red bins, the ones we use to put the laundry in, and just riding them around with them laughing and screaming,” she remembered.
And though Teresa followed in her fathers footsteps, this didn’t stop her from putting her own spin on the business. When she and Rick took over, they began offering “cowboy starch” a hand washed and starch service that uses an intense type of starch on the clothes.
“We have our oil field workers, our first responders and even the motorcycle riders who come in just for that, they absolutely love it, because it really reinforces the clothes,” she said.
In fact, when her husband Rick got into a motorcycle accident and broke several bones, the doctors told Teresa that he had to road rash on him, thanks to the cowboy starch used on his jeans.
“It really works,” she said.
Additionally, the dry cleaners offers wash and fold full service cleaning, something that Teresa said someone can expect from your average laundromat.
“We do something very similar, we will take them in and have them cleaned and pressed and ready to go for you when you come back to pick them up,” she said.
The dry cleaner also does wedding dress cleaning and preservation of wedding dresses, christening dresses and other antique clothing items.
For more information on what Earl’s Profession Dry Cleaners has to offer, or to contact the business directly, go to their website at www.earlsprodrycleaner.com.