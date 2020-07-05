Marshall Fire Department is searching for answers to the cause of an early morning fire that left two homes destroyed, on Sunday.
“No one was injured during the fire and Red Cross was contacted to assist those affected,’ said Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
Cooper noted that fire units responded to a structure fire shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Byrnes Street.
“They arrived to find one home totally engulfed in flames and another next to it burning as well,” said Cooper.
The fire chief said Captain Rod Rodriguez initiated an immediate search of the house for any survivors while the remaining crew simultaneously battled the blaze from the initial fire.
“These are very difficult operations due to the scarcity of water for fighting fire in areas of this neighborhood,” Chief Cooper said. “Luckily, the occupant of the exposed home was away and contact was made. “
The fire chief described how challenging the fire was. He applauded firefighters for their efforts.
“This fire had nearly every challenge imaginable,” said Cooper. “A late discovery gave it a big head start. There were exposures to cars and houses, difficulties in finding water, search and rescue complications, a gas leak blowing flames and a torrential rain storm sweeping through.
“Acting Battalion Chief Colin Noble and his crew did an outstanding job and should be commended for their efforts,” said Cooper.
The fire is under investigation at this time.