In preparation for the upcoming Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved early voting and Election Day polling places, along with dates and times, as presented by Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county will also conduct an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
Robinette said for the full two weeks of early voting, the main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., will be open as well as Waskom Sub-Courthouse (165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom), Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center (101 Elm St., Hallsville), and Harleton Community Center (4335 Community St., Harleton). Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Monday, Oct. 18, and ending Friday Oct. 29, with Thursday, Oct. 21 and 28 open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additional early voting branch locations to be opened the last three days of the two-week period are: Woodlawn Community Center (199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn); Woodland Hills Baptist Church (2105 E. Loop 281, Longview); Harrison County ESD #9 (130 Farm-to-Market Road 4512 in Elysian Fields); TJ Taylor Community Center (15642 FM 134, Karnack); and Wiley College’s Pemberton building in Marshall.
“Those will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Robinette said of the additional early voting branch locations. “We’re making Thursday our long day.”
The 12 Election Day polling places are: Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Blvd., in Marshall; Marshall Public Library at 300 S. Alamo; TJ Taylor Community Center; Harrison County ESD #9; Harrison County ESD #2 Station 3 at 9091 State Highway 154 in Marshall; Gold Hall Community Center; Woodlawn Community Center; Harleton Community Center; Scottsville Community Center at 135 Green St. in Scottsville; Waskom Sub-Courthouse; Friendship Baptist Church at 1140 FM 1186 in Marshall; and Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
“We also (pre-approved) for the County Assistance District Election to be on the same date at these same locations,” Judge Sims noted.
Consolidated county voting precincts for Election Day are: Marshall Convention Center (Pcts. 1, 8, 10, and 26); Marshall Public Library (Pcts. 2, 3, 11, 22); Woodlawn Community Center (Pcts. 4, 14 and 18); Gold Hall Community Center (Pcts. 12 and 19); Harleton Community Center (Pcts. 15, 16, 23 and 24); Woodland Hills Baptist Church (Pcts. 13 and 25); Scottsville Community Center (Pcts. 17 and 7).
The Home precincts will only be assigned to: Waskom Sub-courthouse (Pct. 20); TJ Taylor Community Center (Pct. 5); Friendship Baptist Church (Pct. 21); ESD #9 (Pct. 6); and ESD No. 2, Station 3 (Pct. 9).
Applications for ballot by mail and federal post card applications must be received no later than the close of business on Friday, Oct. 22.
In addition to the Election Day schedule, the court approved to raise the wage of poll workers from the current $9.50 per hour to $10 an hour for the Nov. 2 election to be paid from the election expense.