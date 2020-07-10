Today is the last day of early voting in the July 14 Democratic Primary Run-off Election.
“(The) total turnout so far is 534, plus 403 returned ballots by mail,” said Harrison County Election Administrator Donald Robinette.
Polls will be open for 12 hours today, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the main elections office at 415 E. Burleson St., Hallsville Gold Hall, Scottsville Community Center; Waskom Sub-courthouse; and Harleton Community Center.
No voting will take place at the main office on Election Day.
Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, come Election Day, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct, Robinette explained.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom
Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.
On the Democratic Party Primary Runoff ballot, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat.
The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the office of railroad commissioner.