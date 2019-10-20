Early voting for the Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election begins Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 1.
Deputy Clerk Kathy Duskey said although turnout is historically low for the Constitution Amendments Election, the election is an important one. The elections office encourages constituents to exercise their right to vote.
“Voter turnout is encouraged on amendments because these amendments, whether they pass or fail, will impact their life whereas it can possibly be a law,” she said previously.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, through Friday, Oct. 25, early voting will be at the main office, located at 415 E. Burleson St.; Waskom sub-courthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St.; Harrison County ESD 5 at 102 N. Central St. and Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281.
Early voting will continue at the same locations Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will conclude at the same locations on Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the Constitutional Amendment Election, voters will be voting on State of Texas Proposition 1, which is the constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time. Proposition 3 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Proposition 3 is the constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated and unincorporated association income. Proposition 5 is the constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Proposition 6 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Proposition 7 is the constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 is the constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.
Proposition 9 is the constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt form ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.
Proposition 10 is the constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
Hallsville ISD Bond Election
The Elections Office is also facilitating the Hallsville ISD Bond Election. For that election, voters in Hallsville ISD will vote for or against Proposition A, which is the issuance of $55 million of bonds and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds; or Proposition B, which is the issuance of $3 million of bonds to refund the district’s series 2014 Limited Tax Refunding Bond, and levying the tax in payment thereof, including the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds.
If the bond passes, it will be used to build a new west elementary school, performing arts center, junior high safety upgrades and other district-wide improvements, according to a written statement from the district.