Early voting for the July 14 Democratic Primary Run-off has remained slow, with nearly 400 people turning out, so far.
“(The) total voter turnout so far is 389,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said.
Most of the in-person voting traffic has been at the main elections office.
“The main election office has checked in a total of 319,” Robinette said as of Tuesday evening.
At other early voting polling locations, a total of 29 people had voted at Hallsville Gold Hall, as of Tuesday; 19 had voted at Scottsville Community Center; 18 at Waskom Sub-courthouse; and only four at Harleton Community Center.
“We did not receive any ballots by mail today,” he said on Tuesday.
Early voting hours of operation will continue today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10.
No voting will take place at the main office on Election Day. Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, come Election Day, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct, Robinette explained.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom.
Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.
On the Democratic Party Primary Runoff ballot, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the office of railroad commissioner.