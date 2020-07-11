Early voting for the July 14 Democratic Primary Runoff picked up on Friday, which was the last day of early voting.
“We saw more activity on this last day of early voting,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said.
He noted that after nine days of early voting, a total of 14 people had voted at Harleton Community Center; 34 at Scottsville Community Center; 35 at Waskom Sub-courthouse; 55 at Hallsville Gold Hall and 569 at the main elections office, at 415 E. Burleson St.; for an overall grand total of 707 in-person voters during early voting.
As of closing on Friday, the elections office had received 413 ballots by return mail.
Robinette reminded that on Election Day, Tuesday, July 14, the main office will be closed to voters. Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, come Election Day, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct, Robinette explained.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.
On the Democratic Party Primary Runoff ballot, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the office of railroad commissioner.