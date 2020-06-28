Beginning Monday, June 29, early voting for the Democratic runoff will be held through July 10.
Early voting hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29-July 2 and July 6 – July 9. It will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 10.
“Elections are unpredictable creatures. We just have to make our best educated estimate of what to expect as we prepare for any election. There doesn’t seem to be a precise formula to figure out what the public might do..i.e. too few ballots or too many; too few polling places and workers or too many. But we seek to prepare the best we can,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said.
“This election year has the additional logistics of dealing with COVID-10. Everyone has been affected. One of the first changes necessary was to have extra days of early voting.”
Beginning Monday, there will be five early voting locations in Harrison County including the main office at 415 East Burleson, the Waskom Sub-Courthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave., the Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community Street, Gold Hall Community Center at 101 E. Elm Street in Hallsville and the Scottsville Community Center at 135 Green Street in Scottsville.
For early voting, those registered to vote can cast their ballots at any location.
On Election Day, July 14, voters must cast their ballots at their designated precinct.
Locations include the Marshall Convention Center, the Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
This particular election is only for people of the Democratic Party, as the Republican Party did not need a run-off election in Harrison County.
On the ballot is a runoff between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West for U.S. Senator and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda for Railroad Commissioner.
“Additionally, protections for poll workers and the general public have become necessary. We ask that voters seek to maintain distancing and if possible wear their own masks. Voters can bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballots with. However, we will have available a number of pencils they can use and take with them,” Robinette stated.
There are also pencil sanitizers. For those signing the poll pads, there are throw away styluses. Voters will be asked to use the hand sanitizer when entering and then again before exiting.
Curbside voting is also available. Everyone will be checked to make sure they are a registered voter before they are allowed to cast their ballots.