Early voting for local city and school elections will begin Monday, April 19, through Tuesday, April 27, in Harrison County.
“There are four different elections going on in Harrison County,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said.
Entities having elections include Marshall ISD, Waskom ISD, Hallsville ISD and the City of Uncertain.
“Marshall ISD will have one early (voting) location, here, at the election office and one Election Day location at the Marshall Convention Center,” Robinette said.
“Waskom ISD will have one early (voting) location at the Waskom Sub-Courthouse. That will also serve as the Election Day location,” he added.
The City of Uncertain will have one early voting location at the Uncertain City Hall. City Hall will also serve as the Election Day polling site.
Hallsville ISD will have one early voting location at the Gold Hall in Hallsville and two Election Day polling sites, which will be Gold Hall and the Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
“Additionally, the Harrison County Election Office will be able to provide early voting for all four elections,” said Robinette. “Otherwise, none of these elections are joint with anyone else.
“Therefore, unless you come to the election office, if you live in the WISD, please vote in Waskom,” he instructed. “If you live in the Hallsville ISD, please vote early in Hallsville. If you live in Uncertain, please vote there.
“The only exception is if you are passing through Marshall and want to vote here, you would be able to,” Robinette said.
Marshall ISD
For the Marshall ISD election, voters will fill two at-large trustee seats from a pool of three candidates.
The three candidates vying for the two at-large seats include current Board President Brad Burris, current Board Vice President Cathy Marshall and challenger Yolanda Anderson.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will hold one contested race for one trustee seat, which is currently held by incumbent Lee Gaw. Gaw is being challenged by Beth Duncan and Dustin Wisdom.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Gold Hall Community Center, located at 101 Elm St., in Hallsville, from 8 am. to 5 p.m., April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gold Hall as well as Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 Loop 281, in Longview.
Waskom ISD
For Waskom ISD’s election, voters have a choice of up to two candidates for the trustee at-large position. Candidates are: Jimmy Whorton, Linda Bond, Kathy Baugh, Shanta Bates Chatman and Wade S. Nelson.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., in Waskom, from 8 am. to 5 p.m., April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at Waskom Sub-Courthouse.
City of Uncertain
For the May 1 election, residents in the City of Uncertain will consider the adoption of a proposed increase in local sales and use tax, going from 1 percent to 2 percent.
Early voting locations will be at the Harrison County Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain, from 8 am. to 4 p.m., April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place at Uncertain City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New equipment
Robinette noted that the May 1 election will be the first time for the county to use its newly purchased electronic voting equipment.
“I do want to thank the court, again, for purchasing the new HART equipment. It was fantastic to work with, and it does have a paper trail,” he said.
The new hybrid voting equipment, provided by election vendor Hart Intercivic, is designed to inspire voter confidence and delivers a seamless election experience for voters and poll workers. The process includes a transparent paper trail to ensure 100% voter verifiability.
Equipment includes the Verity Controller with Autoballot to provide a centralized poll management system. The Verity Duo machine is for transparent ballot marking and the Verity Scan is to capture the vote securely.
The elections office conducted a second public logic and accuracy test last Thursday to ensure the accuracy of the tallying equipment for the upcoming elections.
The new equipment has also been set up for a mock election since February to allow voters to test out the new machines leading up to the election.
Robinette told the Harrison County Commissioners Court that the new equipment gets the county closer to its goal of eventually becoming a Vote Center.
“For a small election like this where you’re only voting on one or two things, it probably would be quicker just to hand them a paper ballot, and let them vote it, then cast it in the scanner; but it wouldn’t get people used to the electronic aspect of it,” he explained.
“And the big value to that, the No. 1 (value) that the court was mainly interested in was a system that would permit us to go to the Vote Centers in the future,” Robinette said. “So having that electronic aspect to it will qualify it for that.”
“We still got a paper trail, so when we get through a successful election here, then we can go to next step of that process,” he said, noting that would be getting input from the public.
Robinette additionally advised that election workers have been trained on the new equipment.
“Everybody we’re using right now was part of our acceptance testing back in February,” he told the court. “ Back in February, I called people from both (political) parties, so we went through all the processes of opening every piece of equipment, turning it on, seeing that everything worked correctly, turning it back off, putting it away — all those things,” he expounded.
Comparing the equipment to the old, Robinette said the new machines are easier to set up and a lot more accurate and secure.
“If you can use a cell phone, you can use this equipment,” he said. “It’s a tremendous asset.”