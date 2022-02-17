Early voting in the March 1 Democratic and Republican Party primaries has been off to a steady start.
“So far there’s been 201 votes in the Democratic primary and 888 in the Republican,” Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported Wednesday.
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Hallsville Gold Hall Community Center, 101 East Elm St; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; George Washington Carver School/Anointing Grace Ministries, 2302 Holland St.; Harrison County ESD No. 9, 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; and Scottsville Community Center at 135 Green St. The Harrison County Elections Office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., is also open for voting.
Hours of operation at all locations this week are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Only the main office will be open this Saturday from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” noted Robinette.
There will be no early voting on Monday, Feb. 21. Early voting will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the same eight locations.
Contested Races
Incumbent Lee Lester is running against challenger Ed Smith to be chair of the Harrison County Republican Party. Candidate Rhys Blavier has filed to run as Harrison County Democratic Party chair against incumbent Maxine Golightly.
County Clerk Liz Whiskey James is being challenged by Debra Hatfield in the Republican primary.
In Precinct 2, incumbent County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is running against Robert Earl Johnson III in the Democratic primary. The winner of that race will face Republican Chad Graff in November.
Incumbent County Commissioner William “Jay” Ebarb is running against JR Barrett in the Republican primary in Precinct 4.