Early voting for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election has reached a cumulative total of 843 voters, as of Wednesday, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported.
“Today, Thursday Oct. 28, is a long day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” he said, reminding voters that polls will be open for 12 hours.
Polling locations include the Scottsville Community Center, the Woodlawn Community Center, the TJ Taylor Community Center in Karnack, Woodland Hills Baptist Church in the Harrison County side of Longview, Emergency Services District No. 9 in Elysian Fields, Waskom Sub-courthouse, Harleton Community Center, the Gold Hall in Hallsville, and the main elections office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
“I would ask that people perhaps Google the amendments and see what they can find out about them before they come to vote,” Robinette encouraged.
He said, as election officials, they cannot advise anyone on how to vote.
“You’ve got to figure that out for yourself,” said Robinette, sharing he’s received lots of inquiries concerning the constitutional amendments.
Pointing out the fact that constitutional amendment elections historically have a low turnout, Robinette said he thinks the turnout has been low because people are unaware of the propositions due to less publicity than elections with political candidates.
“Propositions tend to draw less attention because there typically are not public debates over them like there is over candidates,” Robinette said. “And often you don’t see political signs advertising them.
“Additionally there usually aren’t mailers flooding people’s mail boxes with information like when candidates are on the ballot,” he added. “Nor are there television ads for every commercial break when you watching television.
“Yet the amendments could affect you even more than a candidate. So get informed and come out and vote,” the elections administrator said.
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county is also conducting an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
“If it passes, it is to be used 85 percent for roads within the county and 15 percent for other services,” Robinette said, explaining how funds will be allotted.
Early voting will end Friday with polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“On Election Day, Nov. 2, you will have to either vote in your home precinct or in the consolidated precinct polling place that has been assigned,” Robinette said.