According to Elections Administrator Donald Robinette, as of around 5 p.m. more than 56 percent of voters had cast their ballot either during early voting or so far on Election Day. This is approximately 26,355 voters, he said.
The first round of early voting should be released throughout the state at 7 p.m., however, Harrison County may be later than that according to Robinette due to the ballot board not being ready by the 7 p.m. deadline.
Results for Harrison County will be released throughout the night via harrisoncountytexas.org and with the Marshall News Messenger website and Facebook page.