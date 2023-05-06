Early voting numbers for the Marshall Independent School District’s bond election showcase an over 60 percent support from the community for the bond issue.
A total of 1,724 votes were cast for early voting this election, with over 1,100 of those votes cast in favor of the bond proposition.
The bond election is for $41.9 million for the school to utilize in repairs and renovations to the Marshall High School building, as well as a few new build items planned for the school.
Voting officially closed for the May 6 election at 7 p.m., and final election results will be posted by the Marshall News Messenger as soon as they become available.