Assistant Superintendent Andy Chilcoat brings community members on a tour of the high school during the meeting this week.

 Jessica Harker

Marshall News Messenger

Early voting numbers for the Marshall Independent School District’s bond election showcase an over 60 percent support from the community for the bond issue.

A total of 1,724 votes were cast for early voting this election, with over 1,100 of those votes cast in favor of the bond proposition.

The bond election is for $41.9 million for the school to utilize in repairs and renovations to the Marshall High School building, as well as a few new build items planned for the school.

Voting officially closed for the May 6 election at 7 p.m., and final election results will be posted by the Marshall News Messenger as soon as they become available.

