Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette showed early voting was beginning to see a rise in numbers Saturday after a slow start the first week.
Robinette reported the sixth day of early voting on Saturday had seen an increase of more than a hundred voters in two days for the Marshall ISD school board election. As of Saturday, 389 of the 20,086 eligible voters had cast their ballots.
Just 145 out of 2,724 active voters by Saturday voted in the Waskom ISD school board election.
By Saturday, 132 of the 14,832 active voters within the Hallsville ISD had voted in the school board election.
For the city of Uncertain, just 17 of 100 eligible voters had cast ballots for the city’s 2 percent sales tax proposition by Saturday.
Early voting in the May 1 election continues from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
“Marshall ISD will have one early (voting) location, here, at the election office and one Election Day location at the Marshall Convention Center,” Robinette noted before.
“Waskom ISD will have one early (voting) location at the Waskom Sub-Courthouse. That will also serve as the Election Day location,” he added.
The city of Uncertain has one early voting location, which is Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain. City Hall will also serve as the Election Day polling site.
Hallsville ISD will have one early voting location at the Gold Hall in Hallsville and two Election Day polling sites, which will be Gold Hall and the Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
“Additionally, the Harrison County Election Office will be able to provide early voting for all four elections,” Robinette said. “Otherwise, none of these elections are joint with anyone else.”
“Therefore, unless you come to the election office, if you live in the Waskom ISD, please vote in Waskom,” he said. “If you live in the Hallsville ISD, please vote early in Hallsville. If you live in Uncertain, please vote there.”
“The only exception is if you are passing through Marshall and want to vote here, you would be able to,” Robinette said.
Marshall ISD
For the Marshall ISD election, voters will fill two at-large trustee seats from a pool of three candidates.
The three candidates vying for the two at-large seats include current Board President Brad Burris, current Board Vice President Cathy Marshall and challenger Yolanda Anderson.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will hold one contested race for one trustee seat, which is currently held by incumbent Lee Gaw. Gaw is being challenged by Beth Duncan and Dustin Wisdom.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Gold Hall Community Center, located at 101 Elm St., in Hallsville, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gold Hall as well as Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 Loop 281, in Longview.
Waskom ISD
For Waskom ISD’s election, voters have a choice of up to two candidates for the trustee at-large positions. Candidates are: incumbents Jimmy Whorton and Linda Bond, newcomer Kathy Baugh, former trustee Shanta Bates Chatman and newcomer Wade S. Nelson.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., in Waskom, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at Waskom Sub-Courthouse.
City of Uncertain
For the May 1 election, residents in the City of Uncertain will consider the adoption of a proposed increase in local sales and use tax, going from 1 percent to 2 percent.
Early voting locations will be at the Harrison County Elections Office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place at Uncertain City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marion County
In Marion County, the city of Jefferson voters are selecting two aldermen to serve on the city council.
Ward 2 incumbent councilwoman Tyrani Braddock is being challenged by Jefferson Economic Development Corporation board member Robin Moore.
In Ward 3, former councilman and JEDCO board member Richard Turner is challenging incumbent councilman Victor Perot.