Early voting for the March 3 Primary Election will kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Friday, Feb. 28, with one weekend option this cycle.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the early voting branch polling locations.
“There are eight early voting locations. It’s 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on most days and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday,” said Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
Early voting will be Feb. 18-21 and Feb. 24-28 at the following branch locations: Waskom Sub-courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center, Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Emergency Services District #9 in Elysian Fields, Wiley College Hodge Center, T.J. Taylor Community Center, and the Main Elections Office.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
The main elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., will also be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.
COUNTY
For the Republican Party Primary, there are two contested races for county seats. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Incumbents who are uncontested are: Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
Republican B.J. Fletcher and Democrat George Gill will face off for the sheriff’s seat in the November General Election.
Gill is a longtime Marshall Police Department officer. Fletcher is currently the chief deputy at Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Brant Moore is uncontested on the Democratic ballot.
STATE
In the state races, State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, will run for re-election against Mark Williams, a Panola County rancher, for the State Representative District 9 seat in the Republican primary. No one filed for that position in the Democratic primary.
Audrey Spanko, from Mineola, filed to run in the Democratic primary for State Senate District 1, which is currently held by Sen. Bryan Hughes. Hughes filed to run again for his seat in the Republican primary. Spanko and Hughes will face off in the general election in November 2020.
FEDERAL
The race for the U.S. Senate Texas seat has contenders in both the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries, who are vying for the nomination.
The seat is currently held by Republican John Cornyn, who is running for reelection. In the Republican Party Primary, the incumbent will face Virgil Bierschwale, a software developer, of Junction; John Anthony Castro, a tax attorney from Dallas; business owner Dwayne Stovall; and Mark Yancey, Chairman and CEO of Attacca International in Dallas.
Candidates in the Democratic Party Primary are: Sema Hernandez, an activist in Pasadena; Chris Bell, a former Congressman and lawyer out of Houston; Royce West, a State Senator and attorney out of Dallas; Houston council member Amanda Edwards; former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar of Round Rock; activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez of Austin; Chris Bell, a Houston lawyer; Michael Cooper, a pastor and psychologist from Beaumont; Jack Daniel Foster Jr., a teacher from Baytown; Annie Garcia, a Houston attorney; Victor Hugo Harris, a military cyber operations professional from Harligen; Mary Hegar, of Round Rock; D.R. Hunter, a retiree from Amarillo; Adrian Ocegueda, of Flower Mound; and Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a Dallas attorney.