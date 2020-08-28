Early voting polling places for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election have been approved by the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted that he’s increased the number of early voting polling places from five to seven, this cycle, due to the amount of elections for cities, schools as well as county offices that have been slated.
“We’ve had 11 different entities — cities and schools — that have asked for elections; and two have already cancelled; six seem pretty definite, three are still in the decision process,” Robinette recently informed the commissioners court.
“Technically, we should have an equal number of polling places in each commissioner precinct,” he said. “I’m shooting for geographical, three on the east side, three on the west side and the main office here in Marshall.”
The seven early voting polling places approved were: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 Farm-to-Market Road 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
Early voting will kick off Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, with a weekend option at the main elections office.
“The governor did extend the early voting period. It’s not just two weeks now. It is three weeks,” Robinette informed. “It will begin October 13th. We’ll plan on two Fridays being 12-hour days and then, of course, being opened on that middle weekend there, at the main office.”
He noted that weekend opening for the elections office will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides the weekend option at the main office, early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-Oct. 16, Oct. 19-Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, which are both on a Friday.
The elections administrator advised that the main office usually sees the bulk of early voters. Waskom and Hallsville are also popular locations.
“(For) early voting we will set it up so that everyone that wants to vote can vote anywhere,” said Robinette. “Of course, we’re still precinct specific; so on Election Day each person will have to vote in their own precinct.
“We’re doing all the necessary things that we can to ensure this election runs smoothly,” he said.