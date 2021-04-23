Early voting for the May 1 city and school election is getting off to a slow start with only a few ballots cast, as of the fourth day, Harrison County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette reported.
As of Thursday, only 285 of a total of 20,086 eligible voters had cast ballots in the Marshall ISD school board election.
Also, as of Thursday, only 127 out of 2,724 active voters had voted in the Waskom ISD school board election.
Additionally, after four days, just 89 of the 14,832 currently active voters within Hallsville ISD had voted for its school board election.
For the city of Uncertain, just 15 of 100 eligible voters had cast ballots for the city’s 2 percent sales tax proposition.
Early voting in the May 1 election continues today, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and next Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Marshall ISD will have one early (voting) location, here, at the election office and one Election Day location at the Marshall Convention Center,” Robinette noted before.
“Waskom ISD will have one early (voting) location at the Waskom Sub-Courthouse. That will also serve as the Election Day location,” he added.
The city of Uncertain has one early voting location, which is Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain. City Hall will also serve as the Election Day polling site.
Hallsville ISD will have one early voting location at the Gold Hall in Hallsville and two Election Day polling sites, which will be Gold Hall and the Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
“Additionally, the Harrison County Election Office will be able to provide early voting for all four elections,” said Robinette. “Otherwise, none of these elections are joint with anyone else.
“Therefore, unless you come to the election office, if you live in the WISD, please vote in Waskom,” he instructed. “If you live in the Hallsville ISD, please vote early in Hallsville. If you live in Uncertain, please vote there.
“The only exception is if you are passing through Marshall and want to vote here, you would be able to,” Robinette said.
Marshall ISD
For the Marshall ISD election, voters will fill two at-large trustee seats from a pool of three candidates.
The three candidates vying for the two at-large seats include current Board President Brad Burris, current Board Vice President Cathy Marshall and challenger Yolanda Anderson.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 East End Blvd.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will hold one contested race for one trustee seat, which is currently held by incumbent Lee Gaw. Gaw is being challenged by Beth Duncan and Dustin Wisdom.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Gold Hall Community Center, located at 101 Elm St., in Hallsville, from 8 am. to 5 p.m., April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gold Hall as well as Woodland Hills Baptist Church, located at 2105 Loop 281, in Longview.
Waskom ISD
For Waskom ISD’s election, voters have a choice of up to two candidates for the trustee at-large position. Candidates are: Jimmy Whorton, Linda Bond, Kathy Baugh, Shanta Bates Chatman and Wade S. Nelson.
Early voting locations will be at the county elections office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., in Waskom, from 8 am. to 5 p.m., April 19 through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only at Waskom Sub-Courthouse.
City of Uncertain
For the May 1 election, residents in the City of Uncertain will consider the adoption of a proposed increase in local sales and use tax, going from 1 percent to 2 percent.
Early voting locations will be at the Harrison County Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27.
Early voting will also be available at Uncertain City Hall, located at 199 Cypress Drive in Uncertain, from 8 am. to 4 p.m., through April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27.
On Saturday, May 1, which is Election Day, voting will take place at Uncertain City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.