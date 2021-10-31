Early voting for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election ended Friday with 3 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
“We reached the 3% mark with a total of 1,358 voters checking in and voting,” said Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
For Election Day, which is Tuesday, individuals must vote in their home precinct. Election officials advised voters to check their voter’s registration card if they are uncertain of their precinct.
“On the left half of the card, just above their name and address in the middle box, is the number of the precinct in which they reside,” Robinette pointed out.
“Check that number against the consolidated precinct locations,” he instructed.
The consolidated precinct locations are below:
- Residents in precincts 1, 8, 10, and 26 should vote at the Marshall Convention Center.
- Residents in precincts 2, 3, 11, 22 should vote at the Marshall Public Library.
- Residents in precincts 4, 14, and 18 should vote at the Woodlawn Community Center.
- Residents in precincts 12 and 19 should vote at Gold Hall in Hallsville.
- Residents in precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 should vote at the Harleton Community Center.
- Residents in precincts 13 and 25 should vote at the Woodland Hills Baptist Church, Longview.
- Residents in precincts 7 and 17 should vote at the Scottsville Community Center.
- Robinette said Precincts 5, 6, 9, 20, and 21 will not be consolidated and residents there can vote at their normal polling sites.
The nonconsolidated polling sites are:
- Precinct 20 residents will vote at the Waskom Subcourthouse
- Precinct 5 residents will vote at the T J Taylor Community Center
- Precinct 21 residents will vote at the Friendship Baptist Church, in the Gill community
- Precinct 6 residents will vote at the Elysian Fields ESD No. 9
- Precinct 9 residents will vote at the Nesbitt ESD No. 2, Station 3.
Election Day polling hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all 12 locations.
Propositions
According to the Secretary of State’s Office website, www.sos.texas.gov,Texans will have the opportunity to approve the following amendments with a majority vote:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2 (HJR 99)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3 (SJR 27)
“The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Proposition 4 (SJR 47)
“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5 (HJR 165)
“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6 (SJR 19)
“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7 (HJR 125)
“The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8 (SJR 35)
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
In addition to constitutional amendments, the county is also conducting an election on the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District, which would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
“If it passes, it is to be used 85% for roads within the county and 15% for other services,” Robinette said, explaining how funds will be allotted.
County Assistance District
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county.
Clearing up any misinformation about the tax proposal, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Jay Ebarb reminded that funds from the sales tax will be allotted for county services outlined in a resolution recently passed by the commissioners court. If passed, funds from the sales tax will be allotted for the sheriff’s department, litter control, Emergency Services District as designated by the commissioners court and for county roads.
“It seems to be a lot of misinformation circling the county on this Special Assistance District,” Ebarb said at the recent commissioners court meeting. “A lot of people seem to think that this 2 % is going to be added to the property tax. That’s the furthest thing from the truth.
“We passed that 85 % of the money that we spend (it) on road and bridge. We’re talking about spending $3.4 million on county roads a year out of this fund,” he explained.
According to the resolution, the county has 748 road miles which have excessive damage and are in need of repair, construction as well as routine maintenance; of which these funds would be allotted at 85 percent.
Ebarb said this past year the county seal coated about six to 10 miles of roads at a cost of about $37,000 a mile.
“At the rate that we’re going now, it’ll take 74.8 years for us to touch every road in Harrison County. With this new Special Assistance District tax at the same cost of $37,000 a mile, we can seal coat 92 miles of road per year and it would take around eight years for us to touch the roads,” said Ebarb.
Ebarb urged voters to support the sales and use tax option.
“We’re talking about cutting 68 years off of what we can do for the county roads,” he said. “I don’t know how many people have called and what they’re expecting and thinking is just the opposite end of the spectrum. I don’t know how we can make it any plainer as a commissioners court. We all supported it (by a) 5-0 (vote).
“As a taxpayer that lives in Harrison County, it’s unimaginable how this has gotten to the point where we are today,” said Ebarb.
The resolution goes on to note that the sheriff’s department is in need of additional deputies on patrol for the protection and well-being of the county.
Additionally, “Litter could be controlled and improved on county roads with designated funds to hire additional personnel to navigate county roads on a daily basis to prosecute for clean-up and elimination of trash along county roads,” the resolution explains.
“And the ESDs located in Harrison County are in need of funds for essential and vital use to equip firefighters and serve the public in fire and medical emergencies, firefighting equipment and apparatus, communication equipment as well as emergency medical kits with the remaining funds to be an allotted 15 percent to be used as needed by any of these workforces,” the resolution adds.