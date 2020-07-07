A group of East Texans gathered at the historic Harrison County Courthouse on Independence Day to March for answers in the death of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.
Fort Hood based Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing more than two months ago and on Tuesday, her remains were found near the Leon River in Fort Hood, near where she was last seen.
Killed by her fellow soldier, suspect Spc. Aaron David Robinson who committed suicide on Wednesday, Guillen’s family is now joined by others around the nation, including in East Texas, demanding answers as to how and why their daughter was killed.
Another suspect in the case, 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
Guillen’s family has reported she experienced sexual harassment before she disappeared but never filed a formal complaint.
Marshall resident Marcial Avelar who attended Saturday’s march for Guillen at the courthouse said local, young Hispanics and Latinos wanted to help raise awareness and demand answers for her death.
“The young people here in Marshall decided we needed to meet because Vanessa had ties to East Texas and Shreveport,” Avelar said on Monday. “There are so many questions not being answered about this young soldier who was serving her country, had already experienced sexual harassment and then was murdered by a fellow soldier.”
Saturday’s event was organized by Martin Garcia and drew about 50 guests.
“People are upset and want to demonstrate,” Avelar said. “We needed to do something here in Marshall. This is national news, just as the George Floyd case was, and after this, a lot of people don’t want their Latino kids to enlist until this is solved.”
Avelar said in the process of searching for Guillen, another missing and murdered Latino Fort Hood officer’s remains, Pvt. Gregory Morales, were found.
“We have a lot of questions about what is going on there at Fort Hood,” Avelar said. “Congress needs to get busy taking a look at Ford Hood. People have called for Congress to investigate. We are very concerned about what is going on there.”
Avelar said marchers on Saturday were flying the Mexican flag as Guillen’s parents were both from Mexico and Guillen was a first generation American.
“She was trying to defend this country, was being harassed and then killed,” Avelar said. “We need answers.”
Avelar said there could be future marches in Marshall, possibly at the military recruiting office.