After a slow start to early voting this spring, East Texans turned out on Saturday to select their school board candidates for the next term.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD voters had a choice between three candidates to fill two at-large trustee seats. Two of the candidates were incumbents, Board President Brad Burris and Vice President Cathy Marshall and the third was newcomer Yolanda Anderson.
Voters selected Marshall and Burris to retain their seats with Marshall receiving the most votes with 729 votes (44 percent) and Burris receiving 673 votes (40 percent). Anderson received 263 votes (16 percent).
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD voters had one contested race on this May’s ballot.
Board President Jay Nelson, who serves in the Place 3 seat and incumbent trustee Jason Ainsworth, who serves in the Place 5 seat, were both uncontested. Nelson received 342 votes (100 percent) and Ainsworth received 346 votes (100 percent).
Place 4 incumbent trustee Lee Gaw was challenged by newcomers Beth A. Duncan and Dustin Wisdom and voters selected to elect Gaw to the seat with 298 votes (70 percent). Duncan received 77 votes (18 percent) and Wisdom received 50 votes (12 percent).
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD voters saw two seats on the ballot this election, though both were uncontested.
Place 6 and Place 7 seats, currently held by incumbents J.P. Abernathy and Ned Fratangelo, were up for grabs though neither incumbent filed for re-election.
Newcomer Tolesia Smith Davis filed to run for the Place 6 seat while fellow newcomer Michael Williams Jr. filed to run for the Place 7 seat. Results from this race were not available at presstime.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD voters had to select just two trustees out of a candidate pool of five names, including two incumbents and one former trustee.
Incumbent trustees Jimmy Whorton and Linda Bond were challenged by former trustee Shanta Chatman and newcomers Wade Nelson and Kathy Baugh.
Voters selected Chatman and Baugh for the seats with Chatman receiving the most votes — 166 (30 percent) — and Baugh receiving 152 votes (27 percent).
Nelson received 113 votes (20 percent), Bond received 76 votes (14 percent) and Whorton received 50 votes (9 percent).