JEFFERSON — There are a few more presents under the Christmas trees today following the annual Operation Christmas Store in Jefferson, organized by the queens, princesses, duchesses and other reigning royalty of the 2020-21 Miss East Texas Pageant Board.
“We had so much participation from all over East Texas that we changed the pageant’s name to Miss East Texas from Marion County,” Director Stardom Williams said previously. “We also helped more than 75 families from all across East Texas last year during our first Operation Save Christmas store.”
The organization far exceeded their goal of helping 100 families this year by serving more than 170 families this weekend, Williams said.
Williams and her advisor Shanna Reeves sought out business sponsorships this year to collect money to purchase the needed gifts for the families they served through the Operation Christmas Store which was set up at Jefferson Primary School.
“Businesses sponsored a child or a family of children by donating the money and we go do the shopping,” Williams said. “Our motto is four gifts, something you want, something you need, something you wear and something you read.“
The duchesses, queens and princesses wrapped presents as the parents shopped.
Williams said she hopes the store grows every year so more and more families can be helped. The store is open to families with children up to 18 years old.
Reeves said not only does the Operation Christmas Store help out area families in need each year, it also teaches the pageant’s young royalty what Christmas is all about.
“We want to teach the girls what Christmas is really all about, it’s about helping others,” Reeves said.
For more information about Miss East Texas Pageant or the Operation Save Christmas Store, visit the pageant’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcfpageantboard .