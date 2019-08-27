East Texans will see a brief reprieve from the blazing summer sun with rain forecast for the next couple of days, but then it’s back to sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport on Monday.
Today East Texans will see about a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, before 1 p.m., followed by cloudy skies and a high near 89 degrees.
Wednesday will see an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms, up to 50 percent, followed by mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day and a high temperature near 88 degrees.
Thursday the sun will return with a mostly sunny forecast and a high near 93 degrees.
Friday will see more of the same with mostly sunny skies and a high near 93 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees.
Sunday will see sunny skies with a high near 93 degrees and the Labor Day holiday will have the exact same forecast the next day.