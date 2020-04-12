East Texans are set to see a rainy Easter Sunday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures for the following week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport on Saturday.
“Showers and thunderstorms, will hit the Harrison county area on Sunday, mainly just before 1 p.m., according to the NWS Shreveport. “Some of the storms could be severe.”
According to the NWS, Harrison County is in the enhanced risk area from Sunday at 7 a.m. until Monday at 7 a.m. The timing with these storms is expected to extend from sunrise on Easter morning until early afternoon on Sunday.
Tornado potential is listed in the medium range, along with golf ball to tennis ball sized hail, 70 to 80 mph winds and flash flooding.
Everyone is encouraged to have their weather alerts set and a weather safety spot arranged.
While Easter Sunday has a 100 percent chance to see storms, it will serve as the last day of temperatures in the high 70s for the next week with a high temperature near 79 degrees.
The storms will clear out later in the day, leaving Easter Sunday night with mostly clear skies and a low near 42 degrees.
On Monday, sunny skies will reign while the temperature will drop with a high near 60 degrees and a low near 42 degrees on Monday night.
The cool but sunny weather will continue on Tuesday with a mostly sunny forecast and a high near 60 degrees once again, and a low near 39 degrees Tuesday evening.
Wednesday and Thursday will see more sunny skies with a high near 63 degrees on Wednesday and a low near 41 degrees. Temperatures will begin to warm up slightly on Thursday with a high near 70 degrees and a low near 49 degrees that evening.
Rain chances will return on Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers but otherwise mostly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.
The temperatures return to the high 70s on Saturday with a mostly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees to round out the week.