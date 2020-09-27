Six in 10 people with dementia will wander, according to statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association.
More alarming, the chances of survival drop to 50 percent if not located within 24 hours. Thus, to help reduce search and recovery times in the event of a wandering case, the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies to provide “Project Lifesaver” training.
“This program is called Project Lifesaver. It’s a program that we here, at East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, thought would be beneficial for our community because we have a lot of people that are wanderers with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias,” said Beth Godsey, executive director of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance.
The organization, which provides services for a 14-county area, was able to offer training through a $30,000 grant awarded by the Area Agency on Aging, out of Kilgore.
“One out of every nine people in the area have Alzheimer’s or related dementia,” said Godsey. “The chances of them wandering are great; so by incorporating this Project Life Saver, it helps find someone a whole lot quicker.”
Project Lifesaver provides law enforcement, fire/rescue and caregivers with a program designed to protect, and when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering, such as those with Alzheimer’s or autism. With an aim to “bring loved ones home,” the program is designed to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.
According to the organization, the method relies on proven radio technology and specially trained search and rescue teams. Clients enrolled in Project Lifesaver are outfitted with a personalized radio frequency transmitter or wristband that discharges a tracking signal.
When caregivers notify law enforcement or the certified Project Lifesaver member agency, a search and rescue team will respond to the wanderer’s area and starts searching with the mobile locator tracking system that will help locate the client.
“You don’t have to call in other agencies. It takes time to call in helicopters,” Godsey said, describing how the program saves not only time, but money. “It costs like $1,500 an hour, up to nine hours to search for someone. This equipment here, there’s a little transmitter that we put on the individuals… and so that little transmitter is giving off their own little signal. It’s a radio frequency (signal).”
When rescue teams hear a chirp from the tracking equipment that means that the wanderer is nearby.
“It’s not just for Alzheimer’s, we can put them on autism (clients) or kids with Down syndrome,” said Godsey.
“The chance of finding someone alive after 24 hours is 50 percent, so this equipment helps find them faster,” she said.
Training in session
The alliance offered a two-day training course this week — Thursday and Friday — to members of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Police Department and Hallsville Police Department.
The 16 participants, consisting of police officers, dispatchers, detectives and investigators, received not only a classroom lecture but hands-on training during the two-day course. They also earned some Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) certification hours through the course.
“The classes are small so they can do a lot of hands-on stuff, but these people can train other people in the county,” said Godsey.
The alliance conducted training with Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and Longview PD last October.
“I hope to get Upshur and Panola (counties) next on the list,” said Godsey.
Trainers for the course in Harrison County were Lt. Craig Christopherson from New Braunfels Police Department and Sgt. Nikki Cassin from Longview PD. Mock exercises included venturing downtown and into areas in the county to locate people wearing the Project Lifesaver tracking wristband.
“I might be hiding somewhere, different people may be wherever, and they’ve got to get in their cars and actually find us and go through a 911 mock stuff,” Godsey said, explaining the hands-on exercises.
Lt. Christopherson, who also works for Project Lifesaver, shared how successful the program has been.
“It’s really a peace of mind for the families that have Alzheimer’s relatives or patients, autistic kids — anybody that wanders,” said Christopherson.
“It brings really good peace of mind because they know once they have the transmitter put on, it’s another tool in their tool belt and (they know) we’re going to find them,” said Christopherson. “That’s what we’ve found.”
To date, Project Lifesaver has rescued more than 3,400 people, globally. Recovery times for agencies have averaged 30 minutes, which is 95 percent less than standard operations without Project Lifesaver. Christopherson said downtown Marshall provided the perfect training backdrop for participants this week.
“We’re doing it downtown because there’s a whole lot of stuff that goes on here,” he said. “You have cars going by, you have cars parked here. You have buildings it’s deflecting off of.
But, “if you go out into the community into a housing (area), it’s nowhere near as hard; and if they go out into the country and they’re walking out into the woods, it’s nowhere near as hard,” the lieutenant said. Thus, “this is a harder element to do right here.”
Godsey said the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance is able to identify those needing a bracelet through the recommendation of caregivers.
She said the city of Jefferson has already identified some wanderers in their area in need of bracelets. They’re particularly concerned since the area is surrounded by water.
“So these will be able to help save their life,” said Godsey, sharing how thrilled she is to know the program will help.
Godsey said once the alliance gets a request for a wristband, she goes and puts it on the person and then faxes over the person’s information to the police department to have in the event of an emergency.
“I fax it over to dispatch, so dispatch will have all the information, so when the caregiver calls and they say their loved one is missing, then they’ll have all the information,” said Godsey.
Godsey said fortunately the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance hadn’t had to respond to a search since implementing the program, but the tools are there if needed.
Conference slated
She encourages more agencies to learn about the program when the alliance hosts an upcoming Zoom conference on October 27.
“I’m partnering with the Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance, so it’s going to be a regional training for first responders, EMTs and police officers on how to respond (to dementia patients),” said Godsey.
Because a person with Alzheimer’s may not remember specific information such as his or her name or address, and can become disoriented, even in familiar places, it’s important to know how to respond in the event of an emergency.
“Alzheimer’s people are everywhere and you need to know how to respond to them when you encounter them. They all deserve respect,” said Godsey. “So we’re going to do that training.”
The regional training will be from 9 a.m. to noon and tickets will be available on eventbrite.com soon. Speakers will include Gene Saunders, founder and CEO of Project Lifesavers; and Luanne Harms, education director for Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance.
“She knows all the techniques and she’s going to do the training on how to respond to them,” said Godsey.
Giving more information about the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, Godsey said ETAA offers resources such as caregiver support groups, respite care grants, workshops on normal versus abnormal aging and conferences on Alzheimer’s to help those families suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
“Our money stays right here locally to help people,” said Godsey.