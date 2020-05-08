East Texas area high schools this week were able to tentatively set plans for graduation ceremonies for their class of 2020 graduates after the Texas Education Agency released its initial guidelines and recommendations for hosting such events during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TEA Commissioner Mike Morath’s office first instructed schools earlier this week they could host ceremonies beginning May 15 but only if certain criteria within their local counties related to COVID-19 cases were met. Due to the high and increasing number of coronavirus cases in Harrison county, the six Harrison county high schools were initially told they could host their ceremonies after June 1. On Thursday, the commissioner’s office changed that date to May 29 but many Harrison county high schools had already tentatively set their graduation dates for June 1 and after.
Marion county does fall within the guidelines to host a graduation ceremony before May 29, though Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said on Thursday the district has not yet set a date for its graduation ceremony or finalized its graduation plans but hopes to by next week.
The following dates could be subject to change for high schools and finalized plans will be released in the coming weeks in relation to the total number of guests allowed per student at the ceremony, back up plans in the event of rain, how seating will be conducted for guests during the ceremony and other matters.
Marshall High School
Marshall High School Graduation is set for 9:30 a.m. June 13 at Maverick Stadium.
Maverick seniors will receive eight tickets each to share with family and friends. Social distancing guidelines as outlined by the Gov. Gregg Abbott’s office and the TEA will be followed, requiring six feet of distance between individuals.
The annual Maverick Senior Breakfast is set for 8:30 a.m. June 12, at Marshall High School, followed by graduation practice at 9:30 a.m. Seniors will receive their eight ceremony tickets for their friends and families on that day.
Hallsville High School
The Hallsville High School graduation ceremony is set for 8 p.m. June 1 at Bobcat Stadium.
Each Bobcat senior will be given four tickets for family and friends. Specific seating details for guests to adhere to social distancing guidelines will be released at a future date.
Jefferson High School
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Thursday he hopes to release a finalized plan for graduation sometime next week.
Harleton High School
The Harleton High School graduation ceremony is tentatively set for 9:30 a.m. June 6 at Wildcat Stadium.
Details will be released at a later date detailing the number of guests allowed in the stadium and per senior, as well as parking directions, rain out information and seating arrangements and other guidelines.
Elysian Fields High School
The Elysian Fields High School graduation ceremony is tentatively set for 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Yellowjacket Stadium.
The district will release specific graduation information regarding seating arrangements and number of guests allowed per senior on Monday, district spokeswoman Monica Simmons said on Thursday.
The high school has also posted Senior Yard Signs in front of the campus to allow seniors to stop by and take photos in front of their soon to be alma mater.
Waskom High School
The Waskom High School graduation ceremony is set for 8 p.m. June 19 at Wildcat Stadium in Waskom.
All graduates will receive 12 tickets each for their friends and family to attend. Guests must have a ticket to attend and will be seated with their graduates’ other guests.
Texas Early College High School/Panola College
The Texas Early College High School graduation date had not yet been set by Wednesday evening, according to Superintendent Bud Worley.
The graduates have dual graduation ceremonies each spring, earning their high school diplomas from TECHS and their associate’s degree from Panola College.
Panola College announced this week that spring 2020 graduation was canceled and graduates could instead walk with the fall 2020 graduates during the December graduation if they choose.