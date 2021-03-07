The deadline to file for candidates ended on Feb. 12 and early voting begins on April 19 and runs through April 27. Those Texans wishing to vote in the upcoming May 1 election must be registered no later than April 1.
To ensure a Texas is registered to vote, visit www.votetexas.gov/register/
Here's a list of candidates for the upcoming May 1 election by school district, including the City of Jefferson:
Marshall ISD
Three candidates have filed for the two open at-large board of trustee seats at Marshall ISD for this May.
The two positions are currently filled by incumbents, board President Brad Burris and trustee Cathy Marshall.
The incumbents are being challenged by newcomer Yolanda Anderson of Marshall.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD has three board of trustee seats up for re-election this May, but only one of those races is contested.
Board President Jay Nelson, who serves in the Place 3 seat and incumbent trustee Jason Ainsworth, who serves in the Place 5 seat, are both uncontested.
Place 4 incumbent trustee Lee Gaw is being challenged by newcomers Beth A. Duncan and Dustin Wisdom.
Jefferson ISD
Waskom ISD
City of Jefferson
In the City of Jefferson, five candidates have filed for the upcoming May election, including three incumbents, and one former councilman.
Ward 1 incumbent Jim Finstrom is running unopposed, while Ward 2 councilwoman Tyrani Braddock is being challenged by newcomer Robin Moore.
In Ward 3, former councilman Richard Turner is challenging incumbent Victor Perot.