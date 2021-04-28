East Texas seniors across Harrison and Marion counties are preparing to celebrate a long earned achievement during area high schools, colleges and universities’ upcoming commencement ceremonies.
Starting Saturday, East Texas students will begin making the walk across the stage to earn the college and high school diplomas they’ve been working towards.
Wiley College is the first to kick off the spring 2021 graduation ceremonies with its 132nd commencement ceremony at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the university’s Wiley-Pemberton Complex side field.
Next up, East Texas Baptist University students will earn their degrees and certifications during two separate commencement ceremonies set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 8 at the university’s Rogers Spiritual Life Center.
Elysian Fields High School will be the first of the area high schools to have its students walk the stage and take their diplomas during a ceremony set for 7 p.m. on May 14 at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Three area high schools will all celebrate on one big night when Marshall High School hosts its ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Maverick Stadium and both Waskom and Jefferson High Schools host their ceremonies at 8 p.m. on May 21 at Wildcat Stadium and Bulldog Stadium, respectively.
Texas Early College High School in Marshall students will celebrate their high school graduation at 2 p.m. on May 22 at the Panola College campus in the Q.M. Martin Auditorium. Panola College will host a virtual graduation ceremony only on May 6.
Both Hallsville and Harleton High Schools will celebrate senior graduation at 8 p.m. on May 28 at Bobcat Stadium and Wildcat Stadium, respectively.
Texas State Technical College in Marshall celebrated its spring 2021 commencement with a virtual ceremony last week.