East Texas high school bands that competed in this year’s UIL Marching Contest brought home some high scores this season.
This year, only three area high school bands participated in the 2020 UIL Marching Contest season due to absences caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
East Texas area band students strutted their stuff on the field last month during the UIL marching regional marching contest.
Marshall, Hallsville and Harleton competed in the UIL marching contest regional competitions in mid-November, wrapping up the UIL 2020 marching contest season as only 2A, 4A, and 6A schools advance this year to area and state competitions.
According to UIL marching rules, 1A, 3A and 5A districts may advance from region to area competitions and then on to state during odd-numbered years, and 2A, 4A and 6A districts may advance from region to area competitions and then on to state during even-numbered years.
“This is a rule UIL adopted years ago to allow more bands to compete,” Harelton High School Band Director Christi Speer said previously.
Harleton High School is a 2A band and scored an overall second division rating. The judges gave the Wildcat band a 1, 2, and 2. The Wildcat band will not advance to the area competition on Saturday.
Both Marshall and Hallsville High School bands scored first division ratings at their contests but due to the even number year, neither will advance to the area competition on Dec. 12.
The Big Red Pride Marshall High School Maverick Show Band scored 1, 1, 1 for a first division rating in November at regionals with their show performance of “Bloodline: Olympus Unveiled.”
Hallsville High School Bobcat Band Director Sherri Morgan said they also scored 1, 1, 1 for a first division rating at regionals with their military band performance.
Morgan said her band had an extremely strong and well played performance and she is proud of their hard work during a trying year.