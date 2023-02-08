East Texas Baptist University officials announced this week that both their board and the board of B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving have each approved resolutions authorizing an exclusive agreement to merge the administrative and academic operations of B.H. Carroll into ETBU.
A letter of intent, signed by B.H. Carroll President Gene Wilkes and ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn, sets forth the terms and conditions of the merger, as well as the timeline for its completion set for January 2025.
Scott McCurdy with ETBU stated that the schools will be working with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) throughout the next two years through the accreditation process.
“We had a preliminary call with the SACSCOC representatives and they even commented that this merger between the two schools was a perfect fit,” said ETBU’s Provost and VP for Academic Affairs Tommy Sanders.
Sanders explained that ETBU was approached by representatives from the B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Fall 2022 with a proposal to merge the institute into the ETBU. He stated that B.H. Carroll is in excellent financial standing, according to an outside auditor the school hired through the process, and that the merger benefitted the theological school by offering them a more robust student body.
“It is a current trend, because it has been found that theological schools, which are entirely professional doctoral and graduate level schools, the schools that are connected to a strong undergraduate program have more admissions than those who are not,” Sanders said. “It would be like a standalone law school or a standalone medical school; it’s unusual for them to not be connected to a larger program.”
Once the merger is complete, B.H. Carroll will become a new school of ETBU known as the B.H. Carroll Theological Seminary at East Texas Baptist University. It will continue to offer graduate theological education through its accredited master’s and doctoral degree programs. Until the merger is final, B.H. Carroll will continue to operate independently, but in close collaboration with ETBU’s administration.
B.H. Carroll will begin operating as “B.H. Carroll Theological Seminary” immediately, dropping the descriptor “Institute” to pave the way for the completion of the merger.
Students currently enrolled at B.H. Carroll will not experience any disruption in their degree programs. ETBU has also pledged a robust effort to provide employment opportunities for B.H. Carroll’s employees.
Sanders said that the school will also offer a wide range of educational resources, academic affairs resources, student services and much more for those enrolled at B.H. Carroll.
Upon approval of the merger, East Texas Baptist University will also become a doctoral degree-granting institution, a huge step forward in the academic offerings for the university.
Sanders said that at the level they are working for accreditations towards, the university would be permitted to offer three doctoral degree options. B.H. Carroll currently offers two doctoral degrees, leaving ETBU open to expand its degree options in the future.
Additionally, Sanders explained that the B.H. Carroll’s programs were largely online, with students meeting in-person requirements with four on-campus events per year. With the merger B.H. Carroll student would now be able to fulfill these in person requirements on both the Irving campus and here in Marshall.
“We really are perfectly complimentary,” Sanders said, “We are a perfect fit, there isn’t a lot of duplications in what we offer, it is just a perfect expansion for both parties.”
Wilkes said he was enthusiastic about the merger, primarily because of the institutional strength of ETBU and his confidence in ETBU’s commitment to maintaining the mission and legacy of the institution he leads.
“The missions of B.H. Carroll and ETBU are already very similar. We are a fit because we are both concerned with teaching ministers, chaplains, counselors, educators and lay people for service in the diverse and global ministries of Christ’s church. Our spirits are the same. We are interested in the growth of God’s Kingdom, faithfulness to His word, loving God’s people in the church, and bringing the lost to Christ. We will continue to operate this way when we join ETBU,” Wilkes said.
Blackburn also expressed excitement and said the presence of B.H. Carroll’s faculty and programs will enhance the educational offerings of ETBU both on campus and online.
“We are excited to partner with the leadership and faculty of B.H. Carroll Theological Institute as we unite in our Christ-centered calling through graduate theological education,” Blackburn said. “The opportunity to educate, equip and serve Carroll and ETBU students will extend the institutions’ great legacies of preparing students for the gospel ministry and will expand our Kingdom impact. Since ETBU was founded as the College of Marshall in 1912, the school has been preparing students to advance the Kingdom of God through the local church and on the mission field. Carroll is known for producing biblical scholars who faithfully love and serve the church, and this commitment will continue through B.H. Carroll Theological Seminary at East Texas Baptist University. I look forward to working with President Gene Wilkes and faculty leaders as we take the next steps in our educational partnership.”
Sanders said that the two schools have a long relationship together, with both ETBU students attending the theological school and ETBU often hiring B.H. Carroll graduates.
“We have had a good relationship with them for a long time, but not an official one,” Sanders said. “This partnership is less of a new merger and more of a family reunion. The founding faculty members of Carroll had strong ties and history with the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the wider world of Baptists. We share educational, theological and denominational heritage. I am thrilled to see these leaders reunite around the common goals of Texas Baptists.”
The chairs of both school’s boards echoed the hopes expressed by Wilkes and Blackburn. B.H. Carroll Chair Leon Leach said B.H. Carroll’s vision since its founding in 2004 has been to offer affordable, accessible, achievable and accredited theological education.
“This merger of the two institutions connects B.H. Carroll with a university with a similar vision, a rich history and a kindred desire to prepare students for service in the church,” he said.
James Webb, chair of ETBU’s Board of Trustees, shared his enthusiasm for the merger opportunity, saying “East Texas Baptist University and B.H. Carroll Theological Institute have the same mission to equip Christian servant leaders to follow their calling to God and humanity; the opportunity for greater Kingdom impact can be achieved through a strategic educational and ministry partnership to fulfill the Great Commission.”