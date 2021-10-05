East Texas Baptist University will host three Preview Days for the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic year. The first upcoming date is Oct. 11. Prospective students interested in attending ETBU can visit campus and receive a comprehensive overview of life at ETBU through admission and financial aid sessions, academic showcases, campus tours, student life panels and a chapel worship service.
Throughout Preview Day, prospective students will learn how they can grow by pursuing higher education at East Texas Baptist. Students and their families can interact with current students, faculty, admissions counselors, financial aid staff, and academic advisors. Preview Day guests are able to experience testimonies firsthand during a student life panel, where they hear from current students on how ETBU is impacting their lives academically, spiritually, and socially.
ETBU Preview Dates for 2021-2022 are Oct. 11, Jan. 24 and Feb. 21.
ETBU Tiger Days for 2021-2022 are Nov. 13 and April 2.
Students interested in attending Preview Day or Tiger Day at East Texas Baptist University should visit www.etbu.edu/visit for more information or to register.