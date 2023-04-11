Contributed Story
MARSHALL, Texas – Finally finding a day to play after all the ran in East Texas, it was an offensive show with strong pitching for East Texas Baptist University as they swept LeTourneau University in a double header, 10-0, and 15-7. ETBU is now 20-8 overall and 15-2 in the American Southwest Conference.
Over the last eight games, ETBU has scored 100 runs and the starting pitching has shutout their opponents in 27 of the 31 innings pitched prior to the five-run ninth inning in game two on Saturday. During that span, ETBU had 13 straight scoreless innings with a shutout in game one vs. LeTourneau.
On the day, Jordan Hara and Jacob Evangelista produced four hits each while Nicolas Chavez, Jase Jones, Carson Wilson, and Brett Wagner had three hits. Wagner and Ben Lea each added a home run on the day as Hara recorded a triple. Lea led the team with five RBI as Harar and Wagner had four RBI.
Sayers Collins improved to 7-2 going six innings in game one with nine strikeouts. Peyton Miller went five innings in game two for the victory moving to 3-0 with four strikeouts. The pitching staff recorded 18 strikeouts on the day giving up just three extra base hits.
Game 1 ETBU 10, LETU 0
Collins pitched another gem going six innings retiring 12 batters in a row and recording nine strikeouts. Hara went 3-of-4 with one RBI as Evangelista and Jones had two this. Lea recorded a grand slam home run for four RBI. Evangelista and Jones added a RBI and Wagner had two RBI.
Scoring six in the first inning set the tone for the game. Wagner walked with the bases loaded for the first run as Evangelista scored. Jones followed for a RBI single bringing in Wilson. Lea then made it 6-0 with a grand slam over the right field wall for his 13th home run of the year. Hara singled in a run in the second inning for the 7-0 lead. Nick Massarini came in on a wild pitch for run eight followed by an Evangelista RBI single and then scoring in the inning on an error for the 10th run.
Braden Karnes worked the seventh inning going one-two-three with one strikeout.
Game 2 ETBU 15, LETU 7
It was a nine-run fifth inning the blew open game two in the 15-7 win for ETBU. Miller went five innings for his third win of the year with four strikeouts. Chavez and Wagner each had three hits in the game to lead the team. Hara added three RBI as Wilson, Chavez, Wagner, Massarini, and Jake Miller all posted two RBI. Evangelista and Lea added one RBI.
Wagner swatted his eighth home run of the year for ETBU’s first run of the game in the second inning to left center field. In the third inning, Chavez and Wilson both had RBI singles to make it 3-0.
After a scoreless fourth, ETBU erupted for nine runs in the fifth. Wagner singled in a run and then three straight walks with the bases loaded put ETBU up, 7-1. Evangelista singled in the eighth run and then Hara had a bases clearing triple off the top of the right field wall making it 11-1. Chazez added the ninth run of the inning on a single as ETBU went up, 12-1.
In the sixth, Massarini had a fielder’s choice as Jones scored for the 13th run and then Miller doubled in a run making it 14-1. Wilson followed with a double as Miller came in for a 14-run lead, 15-1, after six innings. LETU scored one run in the seventh and then five in the ninth on relief pitching as ETBU used five pitchers in the game. Jagger Neely went one inning with no hits or runs and then Matthew Irwin pitched two innings for three strikeouts with one hit and no earned runs. Elijah Dyke went 0.1 innings giving up five earned runs as Rece Gustafson finished going 0.2 innings with one strikeout.
The series will finish on Monday night at 7 p.m. at Woods Field.