The city of Marshall’s streetscaping project has faced issues in supply, which has been experienced throughout our country, which has caused the city to re-examine the original plans for the Downtown Streetscaping project and do some reconfiguring.
Given the circumstances, the city announced that they decided to repurpose the old lighting poles with work beginning immediately on the rewiring of the circuitry of these posts.
East Texas Baptist University has donated the repainting of roughly 75 light poles in Downtown Marshall as part of the continued improvements, including the ones that will complete the 200 block streetscaping.
These specific light poles will go up in their original state, unpainted, to ensure a more efficient and effective painting process. Brand new globes will be affixed to the top of the repurposed light posts throughout the downtown after the poles are painted.
“I would like to thank Dr. Blair Blackburn and East Texas Baptist University for the donation of the painting of our lighting poles and related fixtures in Downtown Marshall. These efforts are greatly contributing to our progress in improving Downtown Marshall,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.