East Texas Baptist University graduates celebrated the end of their time on the Hill and the work they put in to reach the finish line on Saturday — while also being challenged to continue serving God in their next chapter in life.
That included Jesus’ Great Commission, to go and make disciples of all men.
“Use the gifts and skills that you have developed here over the last four years to serve the body of Christ, and to share Christ,” Jenny Hoover, associate professor of history, told graduates. “Your time here has prepared you to lead in a variety of ways. Don’t waste that experience.”
ETBU hosted two commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the Rogers Spiritual Life Center, with 186 students receiving undergraduate degrees and 22 graduate degrees.
President J. Blair Blackburn helped kick off the ceremonies by acknowledging the family and friends who helped graduates make it over the past four years.
ETBU, he said, was “excited to see you follow God’s call on your life.”
“Graduates, with your education and training, we challenge you to use your intellectual and spiritual witness to go and be a light to impact the world impact people, for their good and for God’s glory,” he said, later adding “Go in and pack cities and nations with the hope of the gospel. Go and serve people as devoted servants and disciples of our savior and lord Jesus Christ. Whatever you do, graduates, go, do your work with all your heart.”
Students in the graduation for the Schools of Business, Christian Studies and Humanities, Education and Professional Studies heard from alumnus Ken Brumley, director of GraceWorks Counseling, on Saturday morning. Students in the Schools of Communication and Performing Arts, Natural and Social Sciences, and Nursing heard from Hoover on Saturday afternoon.
“When I came to ETBC, I was a broken young man in need of God’s grace,” Brumley said. “It was here that I experienced God’s deep cleansing forgiveness. To speak at this commencement brings back powerful memories of God’s faithfulness and love.”
Hoover, in her speech, highlighted memories of campus life and the community students formed while on the Hill. She said it was the faculty and staff’s hope that students have “flourished intellectually, spiritually, physically, emotionally and socially.”
“But as you reflect on your time on the Hill, I want you to see a large community at work preparing you to be Christian servant leaders in the life that God has called you to,” she said. “It has been our goal, the goal of faculty and administrators, to model community for you and to draw you in to the ETBU community. It is my hope that in this community, you found people who share your burdens.”
ETBU graduate Christian Lee Phillips, from Murphy, was presented with the President’s Award, which is given to “a graduate who represents a Christian leader, scholar, and servant within the campus and the local community.”
At ETBU, Phillips served with the Baptist Student Ministry, participated in two Beach Reach mission trips and is the Children’s Ministry intern at Mobberly Baptist Church in Marshall. Phillips maintained a 3.95 GPA and was on the President’s List each semester at ETBU. He has been admitted to Texas Women’s University’s physical therapy doctorate program.
ETBU also honored Jeph Holloway with the 2022 Professor with Distinction Award. Holloway is a professor of Christian ministry and the John Harris Endowed Chair of Christian Studies.
For their next steps in life, Hoover tasked graduates to keep rising to the challenges they will face and to keep looking to God as they do so.
“Being challenged can be uncomfortable and sometimes painful, but in a Christ-centered community, we want you to grow into the person that you need to be in the service God has called you,” she said.